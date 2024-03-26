Hyundai Working On Maverick Killing Compact Pickup Truck

Reports from Brazil suggest that Hyundai is working on a compact pickup truck based on the Creta, a compact crossover not offered for sale in the United States.

Mobiauto reports that the newcomer will be positioned beneath the unibody Santa Cruz, the brand’s Ford Maverick fighter. Unnamed sources within Hyundai have confirmed to the publication that the development of the Creta-based pickup is already in the works.

It’s unclear how far in the development process Hyundai is, but the idea for a Creta-based pickup truck isn’t new. Back in 2016, the Korean automaker previewed the Creta Sport Truck Concept (STC) at the Sao Paulo Motor Show.