Hyundai and Kia are no strangers to theft problems. In 2022 and 2023, the brands made news after the Kia Boys ran amok using low-tech methods to steal base model cars, like using a USB charger to turn the ignition cylinder. Attacks have gotten more sophisticated since then, and now thieves with deeper pockets and higher ambitions have begun seeking out Hyundai EVs as a target.

Their tool? A hacking apparatus disguised to look like a Nintendo Game Boy.