Hyundai ioniq 5 N May Come With Up To 600HP

Hyundai has confirmed that the forthcoming Ioniq 5 N will be much faster than the i30 N and serve as the new flagship of the performance division.

Ahead of the EV’s expected debut towards the end of this year, former head of the N division and Hyundai’s current executive technical advisor, Albert Biermann, spoke with Drive and provided some hints about how much performance the car will offer.

“It will be much faster (than the Hyundai i30 N),” he confirmed. “How could it be slower? It has almost 600 horsepower.” Biermann went on to reveal that the final horsepower figure has yet to be finalized, noting that it “could be 580, 600, [or] 620 hp.” These figures are roughly in line with the 577 hp of the Kia EV6 GT that is tipped to share its powertrain with the Ioniq 5 N.