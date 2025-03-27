Hyundai's Georgia EV Plant In Open For Business

Hyundai’s massive new EV plant in Georgia is officially open for business. The company held the grand opening on Wednesday at its new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, where it will build upcoming EVs, including its first three-row electric SUV, the IONIQ 9.

Less than two years after starting construction, Hyundai is celebrating what could be the company’s most important investment so far.



Hyundai’s new EV plant is part of a $7.6 billion investment in Georgia, the state’s largest economic development project to date. It’s expected to create about 8,500 direct jobs by 2030.