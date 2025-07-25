Hyundai's Ioniq 2 Compact EV SUV Aims To Be The Industry Standard

Hyundai is expanding its EV lineup despite recent rumors that its EVs don't sell as well as hoped. Next in line is the Ioniq 2 small crossover, which is set to make its show debut later this year at IAA Mobility Munich, with plans to start deliveries in early 2026. There's a lot going on at Hyundai, especially after rumors that its EV sales don't go as well as expected. The Korean carmaker is expanding its EV lineup despite some setbacks that forced it to pause Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric production at its Ulsan factory in Korea. After populating its Ioniq lineup with the 5,6, and 9 numbers (a compact crossover, sedan, and midsize SUV, respectively), Hyundai is also preparing a smaller crossover, which is expected to launch as the Ioniq 2.



Read Article