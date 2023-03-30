Hyundai's Latest Patent May Be An Invasion Of Your Privacy

Hyundai has filed a patent for a system that will help future autonomous vehicles forecast the actions of other road users more accurately. CarBuzz discovered the patent, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The original patent dates back to November 2019, but it has been updated twice as Hyundai's autonomous systems become more advanced and readily available in production cars.

To accurately predict what other road users will do in any given scenario, Hyundai must first build up a giant database of information that ego vehicles provide. An ego vehicle is equipped with sensors, LiDAR, cameras, or a combination of all three.