Hyundai’s Made Some GREAT Moves Over The Last Few Years, But THIS Was One Of The DUMBEST Things. SOMEONE Should Get Fired For THIS MAJOR FLUB!

Hyundai has been on a tear lately, reinventing itself from the punchline of budget cars to a legitimate contender in the automotive world. They've nailed electric vehicles with the Ioniq lineup, delivered stylish SUVs like the Tucson that blend performance and affordability, and even pushed boundaries with bold designs that turn heads. Credit where it's due: Hyundai's aggressive innovation has boosted their market share and earned them respect from critics and consumers alike. But amid all this progress, they've committed one colossal blunder that's costing them dearly in the small truck segment – failing to beat Ford to the hybrid punch with the Santa Cruz.



Let's rewind. Ford launched the Maverick in 2021 as a 2022 model, complete with a hybrid option right out of the gate. It was a masterstroke: affordable, fuel-efficient, and perfectly timed for rising gas prices and eco-conscious buyers. The Maverick's hybrid powertrain delivered up to 40 mpg in the city, making it a no-brainer for urban dwellers and light-duty haulers. Sales exploded – in 2025 alone, Ford moved 155,051 Mavericks, with over 81,000 of those being hybrids. That's not just success; that's domination.



Meanwhile, Hyundai rolled out the Santa Cruz around the same time, a quirky unibody truck with SUV-like comfort and a short bed. It had potential, sharing bones with the Tucson, but where was the hybrid? Nowhere. Hyundai dragged their feet, only announcing a hybrid variant for the 2026 model year, with releases trickling out in late 2025 or early 2026. By then, Ford had already locked in the market. The result? Hyundai's Santa Cruz sales tanked to a pathetic 25,499 units in 2025, down 29% from the prior year, while Maverick outsold it six to one. In July 2025, Ford sold 12,022 Mavericks in a single month – more than half of Hyundai's entire year-to-date Santa Cruz tally.

















This wasn't rocket science. The demand for hybrids in compact trucks was obvious – fuel savings, lower emissions, and that green halo appeal. If Hyundai had prioritized a hybrid Santa Cruz from day one, leveraging their existing Tucson hybrid tech, they could've owned the segment. Imagine: better efficiency than the Maverick's early models, Hyundai's warranty edge, and that signature styling. They'd be the sales leader, not the also-ran scraping for scraps. Instead, they're playing catch-up, and reports suggest they're even considering ditching the Santa Cruz early to pivot to a bigger truck.



Heads should roll over this. Whoever greenlit the gas-only launch while Ford hybridized from the start deserves the boot. Hyundai's execs squandered a golden opportunity, letting Ford lap them in a niche they could've dominated. It's not just dumb – it's a fireable offense that's hurting shareholders and brand momentum. And now, Santa Cruz is going away...Wake up, Hyundai: next time, don't let innovation stall in the garage.



