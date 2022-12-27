Hyundai's New Years Resolution - Will No Longer Sell ICE Vehicles In Norway Starting January 1st

For years, people were told that someday, there wouldn’t be any ICE vehicles selling in select markets, and everything would run on electricity. That day has come for Hyundai in Norway, as the Korean carmaker announced that it will only sell all-electric vehicles starting January 1st, 2023.



No matter how hard it is for some people to accept, electric vehicles are set to replace combustion vehicles in most market segments. There are already deadlines announced in certain countries and territories, mostly in Europe and North America. In many cases, the ICE-vehicle bans come into effect in 2040, 2035, or even 2030. Even the latter seems like a distant future for most people, so not many made a fuss about that. Nevertheless, despite the synergies of 2022, things are happening faster than predicted.



