Hyundai's hydrogen-powered Nexo crossover is in trouble with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) due to suspected hydrogen gas leaks. As you might expect, this poses a fire safety risk that necessitates a recall.

While the NHTSA is concerned that the affected vehicles could become road-going Hindenburgs, there doesn’t appear to be any reports of accidents, injuries or fires. However, the relevant documentation filed with the agency does paint a scary picture.