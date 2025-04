Hyundai will launch the first of its next-generation interiors next year – and bosses promise to keep physical buttons.

The move, confirmed to Autocar by vice president of design Simon Loasby at the Seoul motor show, could also result in a smaller infotainment display and simpler-to-use software for the touchscreen in an effort to improve safety.

The decision echoes that of other makers, such as Volkswagen, which last month promised a return to a more analogue cabin.