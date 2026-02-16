Hyundai's President Complains That Genesis Wipers Don't Work Well Over 150 MPH, They Ignored The Obvious Question And Fixed The Design

Over the years, I’ve found myself telling people that you can’t truly appreciate a German car’s build quality until you’re on the Autobahn, doing some ungodly speed that would send you straight to jail back in the U.S.—or most other countries, for that matter. That’s when you’re truly thankful for that tank-like stability and how everything is built to a higher standard. Y’know, that hefty feel of an Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or Porsche. Late last year, during the reveal of the Genesis GV60 Magma, I caught up with creative extraordinaire Luc Donckerwolke, who serves as President and Chief Creative Officer of the Hyundai Motor Group. Though, as you may know, he’s also the mastermind behind some of this generation’s best car designs, including the Lamborghini Murcielago, Bentley Continental GT, and many more.



Read Article