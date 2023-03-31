Hyundia/Kia To Issue Owners Free Steering Wheel Locks To Combat TikTok Thefts

Hyundai Motor Co. will distribute free steering-wheel locks in the US and upgrade anti-theft software on 4 million vehicles after a spate of TikTok-inspired car thefts.

The viral videos target Hyundais and Kias that lack an electronic-security feature — called an engine immobilizer — that keeps the car from being started without a key. So far this year, New York police have arrested 109 suspects for thefts of certain models of Kia and Hyundai cars.

*The South Korean carmaker said engine immobilizers have been standard on all Hyundai and Kia cars since November 2021. A free software upgrade to prevent the method of theft involved in the viral videos has been rolled out to 1 million customers, and a further 3 million drivers will be eligible for the upgrade in coming weeks, Hyundai said in a statement Friday.