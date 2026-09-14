I SEE YOU: Audi SQ3 Caught Testing For The First Time Ever On Spanish Roads

Agent009 submitted on 9/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:03 AM

Views : 588 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Our spy photographer partners were caught by surprise when the potential development mule of the first-ever Audi SQ3 arrived in front of their cameras while they were actually searching for the RS Q3 during hot weather testing in Spain.
        
The Ingolstadt-based automaker Audi has made the Q3 subcompact luxury crossover SUV since 2011, and there’s also a coupe-SUV Sportback version produced since the second iteration, acting as the entry-level model since 2026 alongside the A3, as the Audi A1 and Audi Q2 have been sent to greener pastures in car Valhalla.


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I SEE YOU: Audi SQ3 Caught Testing For The First Time Ever On Spanish Roads

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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