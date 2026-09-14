I SEE YOU: Audi SQ3 Caught Testing For The First Time Ever On Spanish Roads

Our spy photographer partners were caught by surprise when the potential development mule of the first-ever Audi SQ3 arrived in front of their cameras while they were actually searching for the RS Q3 during hot weather testing in Spain.

The Ingolstadt-based automaker Audi has made the Q3 subcompact luxury crossover SUV since 2011, and there’s also a coupe-SUV Sportback version produced since the second iteration, acting as the entry-level model since 2026 alongside the A3, as the Audi A1 and Audi Q2 have been sent to greener pastures in car Valhalla.