This past Saturday, Elon Musk posted what could very well be his most unexpected tweet yet by inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a conversation using Clubhouse, a drop-in voice conference app. In a follow-up tweet, Musk added that speaking with the Russian president would be a great honor. Needless to say, Musk’s request seemed like a long shot on its own. After all, the Russian president is arguably one of the most notable, if not controversial, leaders in the world today. Having such a person meet Musk for a conversation, and in a platform such as Clubhouse at that, would be unprecedented. But in what could very well be a twist of fate on its own, the Kremlin has actually responded to Musk’s request.





Read Article