I'll Be The FIRST To ASK. Is the CEO In The New American Auto Sitcom A Parody Of GM's Mary Barra?

I just finished watching the first episode of the new sitcom American Auto and I have to say it was better than I thought it would be.



“Set in Detroit, the show follows the corporate executives of Payne Motors who have a tough choice to make: rebrand to become more modern or be sent to the junkyard. However, the new CEO (Ana Gasteyer) has a complete lack of knowledge regarding cars and the automobile industry. Thankfully, her team is built with brilliant minds and can outwit anything when they aren’t arguing with each other, of course. Other stars include Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo.



The creator and showrunner Justin Spitzer, in an exclusive interview with ET said, “After six years of Superstore, a show about working-class people struggling to make ends meet while being squeezed by corporate America, I wanted to write about the people doing the squeezing: the executives at the decision center of a corporation, in a world of high-rise offices and private jets… This isn’t a show about greedy, amoral capitalists. It’s about a group of people doing their best to keep their company afloat in a rapidly changing world. We’ve put together a truly talented ensemble to portray these characters who aren’t always nice but try at least to be good. Usually.”



But after watching I have to ask...Are they skewering GM's Mary Barra with their CEO character?



What do you think Spies and did you watch? And how about that PONDEROSA concept?!




















