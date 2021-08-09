IAA MUNICH: Mercedes Design Boss Says EVs Will Kill The Sedan

The 2021 IAA in Munich is dominated by new debuts from Mercedes-Benz and no fewer than five of them are all-electric, including the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS. You don’t have to be an automotive industry specialist or analyzer to predict the future for the German automaker is strictly electric. But what does that direction mean for the design of the company?



Well, if we ask Daimler’s design boss, Gorden Wagener, this whole process means we are about to see the end of the traditional sedan.



