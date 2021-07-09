IAA MUNICH: Volkswagen Previews The New ID.2 Compact EV - Is THIS What You Were Wishing For?

Volkswagen has used the Munich Motor Show to preview its upcoming affordable electric car with a new concept. Called the Volkswagen ID. Life, it is designed to sit beneath the ID.3 in the brand's EV line-up and as a result, it is all but certain to take the ID.1 or ID.2 badge when it arrives in the middle of this decade.



VW originally planned for the vehicle to appear by 2023, at the head of a project called MEB Entry, but the challenges of making a small EV platform that would be able to support a car costing as little as 20,000 euros (£17,000) have proven sufficiently complex to push the on-sale date back to 2025. VW boss Ralf Brandstatter also said at the Munich reveal that the concept will cost “between 20,000 and 25,000 euros”, a hint that it may yet miss its initial target on price.



