IAA Munich: Porsche Shows The Mission R. Motorsport Of the Future Or A DESPERATE Shot At The Tesla Roadster?

For over 70 years now, motorsports have been the toughest testing grounds for engineering innovations on their way to series production. Porsche has followed this path consistently over the years and continues to do so.



The Porsche Mission R is powered by new generation electric motors with a combined peak output of 1,073 horsepower (800 kilowatts) in qualification mode as Porsche calls it. The all-wheel-drive system is good enough for a sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.5 seconds, and the top speed is rated at 186 mph (300 kph).











