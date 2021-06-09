IAA MUNICH: FIRST REAL-LIFE Shots Of The Mercedes ELECTRIC EQG G-Wagon Concept. You DIG?

The Concept EQG provides an exciting preview of the all-electric version of the legendary all-terrain model series.??The origins of the successful G-Class model date back to 1979. For more than four decades, the "G" has thus embodied the luxury off-road vehicle from Mercedes-Benz. The exterior appearance of the Mercedes-Benz off-road legend has changed only marginally over the entire period. Even as part of the extensive redesign in 2018, which brought with it the biggest technological leap in the model's history, Mercedes-Benz only cautiously developed the unmistakably striking design further. For good reason: because its once purely functional components have long since become iconic style elements. These include, for example, the distinctive door handle and characteristic closing sound, the robust exterior protection strip, the exposed spare wheel on the rear door and the eye-catching front turn indicators.??Classic G-Class design language with quotes from Mercedes-EQ design??The Concept EQG is also very much in the design tradition of the model series and can be recognised at first glance as a G-Class. The near-production study adopts the G-Class' angular silhouette including its iconic elements. Illuminated stripes make the robust exterior protective strips stand out visually.



The separating edge of the attractive two-tone paint finish – gloss black on top, gloss aluminium beam on the bottom – runs in the area of the front end directly under the overlying bonnet, thus emphasising this design feature even more clearly.??The front view of the Concept EQG looks familiar, not least because of the typical round headlights. Instead of a radiator grille, as on the conventionally powered model versions, this all-electric variant features a continuous deep black radiator grille. In this Black Panel Grille, the illuminated star with 3D effect sets a striking accent. Around it, the animated pattern of "round squares" (squircle pattern) in the familiar blue of the Mercedes-EQ models creates a visual link. An all-round illuminated band wraps the Black Panel, which, alongside the white illuminated circles in the exterior mirror housings, complements the daytime running light graphic of the headlights.??The Concept EQG rides on 22-inch polished aluminium alloy wheels in an exclusive design. Instead of the usual spare wheel cover, there is a lockable box with white illuminated accents on the rear door, whose design is reminiscent of a wallbox. This could be used, for example, to store the charging cable within easy reach. "We're travelling into the future with the new EQG! This car epitomises the fusion of state-of-the-art off-road capabilities with the dawn of electric mobility that we all need to strive for. It stands for our relentless pursuit of the utmost desire and luxury. For us, the most important thing was to keep the full G-Class DNA but beam it into the EQ age: Like the G-Class but different. Modern accents like the white LED technology and a wallbox on the rear of the vehicle illustrate the difference." says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler Group.?Another highlight of the exterior design is the flat roof rack in high-gloss black. The central element of its minimalist design is the centrally shaped "G", which is unmistakable in the top view. The white LED strip integrated into the front edge of the roof rack is a modern interpretation of the searchlight indispensable for demanding off-road adventures – and thus underlines the seriousness of the Concept EQG in this area: not despite of, but precisely because of its all-electric drive. Another LED strip in red finish forms the rear end of the roof rack.



