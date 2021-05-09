IAA21 MUNICH: Mercedes EQE. E-class Enters The Electric Mix

The business saloon EQE is the second model to be based on the premium-class electric architecture (EVA2), following the luxury EQS saloon. The EQE will have its world premiere at the IAA show (September/Munich). The staggered global launch will take place in mid-2022. Production will be in Bremen for the world market and in Beijing for the Chinese market.



Business avant-garde with progressive luxury



The EQE features a sporty 'purpose design' with all the characteristic elements of Mercedes-EQ, one-bow lines and cab-forward design. Sensual Purity is reflected in generously modelled surfaces, reduced joints and seamless transitions (seamless design). The overhangs and the front end are kept short, the rear provides the dynamic accent with a sharp rear spoiler. Flush with the outer edge of the body, the 19- to 21-inch wheels, together with a pronounced muscular shoulder section, give the EQE an athletic character.













Plenty of space for passengers



The EQE is more compact than the EQS and has a wheelbase that is 90 millimetres shorter, at 3120 millimetres. In terms of external dimensions, it is comparable to the CLS. Like the latter, it has no tailgate but a fixed rear window and a boot lid. The interior dimensions even clearly exceed those of today's E-Class (213 model series), e.g. the shoulder room in the front (plus 27 mm) or the interior length (plus 80 mm). The seating position is higher/more confident (+ 65 mm). The boot capacity is 430 litres. The interior design and equipment are clearly based on the EQS, with MBUX Hyperscreen, automatic comfort doors (front) and rear-axle steering, for example, available as optional extras. In terms of noise and vibration comfort (NVH), the EQE is among the best in class.



Range of up to 660 kilometres1

The battery has a usable energy content of 90 kWh, and the range of up to 660 km1 according to WLTP is absolutely suitable for touring. The model range will include two variants at market launch: den EQE 350 (power consumption acc. to WLTP: 19.3-15.7 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)1 with 215 kW, as well as a second model. Performance variants with around 500 kW are being planned.



Always up to date

Like the EQS, the EQE offers the possibility to activate completely new vehicle functions via over-the-air updates (OTA) in many areas. Available from launch: the additional sound experience "Roaring Pulse", two special driving modes for young drivers and service personnel, mini-games, the Highlight mode and DIGITAL LIGHT with projection function and DIGITAL LIGHT individualisation. In Highlight mode the vehicle presents itself and its equipment highlights - this is activated by the "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant. In addition to the light animation "Digital Rain", DIGITAL LIGHT individualisation includes other coming-home/leaving animations such as "Brand World". This means that after purchase and the original new car configuration, some of the EQE's equipment can be adapted according to personal preferences.



Navigation with Electric Intelligence

Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors and reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style, for example. This includes a visualisation in the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system as to whether the available battery capacity is sufficient to return to the starting point without charging. Charging stations along the route that have been added manually are given preference in the route calculation. Proposed charging stations can be excluded. The estimated charging costs per charging stop are calculated.



Clean air in the interior

With ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus, Mercedes-Benz thinks holistically about air quality in the EQE. The system is based on filtration, sensors, a display concept and air conditioning. The HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter has a very high filtration level to trap fine particles, micro-particles, pollen and other substances entering with the outside air. The activated charcoal coating reduces sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and odours in the interior. The interior air filter of this optional feature received "OFI CERT" ZG 250-1 certification in 2021 from the Austrian Research and Testing Institute (OFI) with respect to viruses and bacteria. Using pre-entry climate control, it is also possible to clean the interior air before getting into the vehicle. The fine-particle values outside and inside the vehicle are also displayed in the climate line. If the quality of the outside air is low, the system can also recommend closing the side windows or sunroof, as well as automatically switching to recirculation mode.



Green electricity as standard with Mercedes me Charge

By means of high-quality certificates of origin, Mercedes-Benz guarantees that energy from renewable energy sources is fed into the grid for charging current sourced via Mercedes me Charge. With Mercedes me Charge, customers are able to charge at over 530,000 public charging stations around the world, more than 200,000 of them in Europe. With the new Mercedes me Charge Plug & Charge function, the EQE can be charged even more conveniently at Plug & Charge-enabled public charging points: inserting the charging cable automatically starts the charging process. No further authentication by the customer is required.



MBUX Hyperscreen on request

The MBUX Hyperscreen is the absolute highlight in the interior (optional extra). This large, curved screen unit sweeps almost from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a glass cover and appear to merge into one. The 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger gives them their own display and control area. In Europe, the front seat passenger is also able to watch dynamic content while on the move. This is because

Mercedes-EQ uses an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic: if the camera detects that the driver is looking at the front passenger display, this is automatically dimmed for certain content.



MBUX maintains its lead

With adaptive software, MBUX adapts completely to its user and makes personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. With what is known as the zero layer, the most important applications are always offered on the top level within the field of vision, according to situation and context.



Emotive display concept

The EQE follows the EQS visually and in terms of display. The dominant blue colour scheme with a highlight in orange is immediately recognisable as "electric world". The Discreet mode provides an emotive experience. The up to three display surfaces transform into a common colour world in combination with the ambient lighting. In addition, the content in this mode is reduced.



Driving assistance systems support in many driving situations

The latest generation of driving assistance systems includes numerous driver support functions. One new function is the additional microsleep warning from ATTENTION ASSIST (in conjunction with MBUX Hyperscreen). It analyses the driver's eyelid movements using a camera in the driver display. The assistance display within the driver's display shows the operation of the driving assistance systems in a comprehensible full-screen view.





