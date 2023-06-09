IAA23: All New Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain Wagon Heading To The US Market

Mercedes has taken the wraps off the all-new E-Class All-Terrain, a model that has managed to survive the chopping block, returning for a second generation. Additionally, Mercedes has confirmed that the All-Terrain will be offered in the U.S., making it the brand’s only “estate” body style in the American lineup. While crossover SUVs seem to be the flavor of the last decade (or two, for that matter), the All-Terrain is a breath of fresh air for those looking for something a bit different. With standard all-wheel drive, 46 mm of extra ground clearance, and Airmatic air suspension, the all-new All-Terrain will continue to battle with the likes of the Audi A6 All-Road and Volvo V90 Cross Country.



