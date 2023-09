Until today, the attempt for men to figure out women would have the be the hardest challenge on earth. But al of a sudden, flying into second place is figuring out new BMW Designs.



In Munich, at IAA23, they showed the Neue Klasse Concept.



At first glance, we thought it was GM redesigning the Chevy CITATION.







What say you Spies??











Meet the BMW Vision Neue Klasse. THE NEUE NEW.#IAA23 #THEVisionNeueKlasse #FutureMobility #TheNeueNew #IAA #IAAMOBILITY pic.twitter.com/SAhORI8035 — BMW (@BMW) September 2, 2023



The big one: meet the #BMW Neue Klasse, a landmark concept car ushering in a new era of electric BMWs – with a third more range, faster charging and a brave new look. Full details this way ?? ?? https://t.co/c501PCM84s pic.twitter.com/LnbrhfWFNy — CAR magazine (@CARmagazine) September 2, 2023