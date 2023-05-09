IAA23: BMW To Launch New Entry Level iX1 eDrive 20 Electric SUV In November

With the launch of the third generation of the X1 last year, German carmaker BMW also let loose the electric variant of the vehicle it calls a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), the iX1. It proved rather successful despite being offered so far in a single powertrain configuration, the xDrive30, and that prompted the company to launch another model for the range.

Here comes the new entry-level BMW iX1, the eDrive20, with mostly the same styling, features, and equipment as the model already on the market, but a lower price sticker.

At the core of the eDrive20 sits the same fifth-generation BMW-made electric drive system that powers the first iX1. In the model we're here to discuss now, it comprises an electric motor mounted on the front axle, and a battery with a capacity of 64.7 kWh, the same as in the existing model.