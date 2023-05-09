IAA23: BYD To Spank The German Hierarchy With 523 HP Seal Electric Sedan With 354 Mile Range

The all-electric BYD Seal has made its European debut at the ongoing Munich Motor Show before it arrives in local markets before the end of the year. The Seal is a very important vehicle for the Chinese car manufacturer, particularly if it wants to replicate the success it is having in China across a host of overseas markets. It shares the same e-Platform 3.0 as the BYD Atto 3 and Dolphin that we’re already familiar with but unlike those two, it is the first BYD model to use the brand’s Cell-to-Body technology. This means that the battery is incorporated within the vehicle structure, improving safety.



