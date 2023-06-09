IAA23: China Automakers Invade The Munich Motor Show

At first, German automakers piled into China to take advantage of its growing love of cars. However, in recent years, Chinese automakers have been taking over more and more of their domestic market, and now they have their eyes set on selling to German (and European) consumers, as the latest IAA Mobility show in Munich demonstrates. A wider variety than ever of Chinese vehicles are on display at the German auto show this week, with cars from brands like BYD, MG, Nobo, Seres, Forthing, and more. In fact, according to Autonews, there were twice as many brands from China on hand for IAA Mobility 2023 as there were at the last event, in 2021.



Read Article