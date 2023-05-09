IAA23: Climate Activists Protest IAA Mobility Show By Sinking Vehicle In Lake And Polluting The Water

The heart of the automotive industry currently beats in Munich, Germany thanks to the IAA Mobility 2023 which opens its doors to the public on September 5. As expected, climate activists took notice, organizing a different kind of protest with the effect of sinking cars at the lake in front of the exhibition center. The stunt took place on early Monday morning, which is the press day of the show. It included parts of three different vehicles – a Mercedes-Benz E-Class W210 sedan, a first-gen VW Touareg SUV, and the roof of an unspecified model. Those were floating on the shallow lake, looking like actual vehicles being submerged in the water.



