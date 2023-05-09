IAA23: Mercedes Announces A Raft Of Entry Level Eco Warrior EVs

When Mercedes introduced the CLA concept, CEO Ola Källenius said the model was the “forerunner for an entirely new all-electric segment of entry-level vehicles.”

The executive added the “range will comprise a total of four new models – a four-door coupe, a shooting brake and two stunning SUVs – each with significantly elevated product substance.” We’re now getting a look at them as Mercedes has apparently teased the next-generation GLA, GLB, and CLA Shooting Brake.

The automaker didn’t say much about them, but Källenius said the “new model family is inspired by a generation of car buyers who want that unmistakable Mercedes-Benz feel, [but] with more features, even greater comfort and safety and the most advanced technology. They also seek a sustainable choice that is a cut above the rest.”