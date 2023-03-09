IAA23: Mercedes Concept CLA. Return Of The PASSAT?

Agent001 submitted on 9/3/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:48:33 PM
At first glance, we see some 2006 VW Passat in the taillights.What about you?The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA previews the next-generation of the compact sedan. Now electric-only, expect the redesigned CLA to have a range in excess of 400 miles ???? pic.twitter.com/wFfOesbsmw— Edmunds (@edmunds) September 3, 2023
