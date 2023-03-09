#IAA23: Mercedes Concept CLA. Return Of The PASSAT?

Agent001 submitted on 9/3/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:48:33 PM

Views : 446 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

At first glance, we see some 2006 VW Passat in the taillights.

What about you?












#IAA23: Mercedes Concept CLA. Return Of The PASSAT?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)