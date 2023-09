Great, VW shows the ID GTI at #IAA23.



Isn't it already here and struggling at Hyundai and Kia dealers? Ioniq 5 and EV6?



And this is only a concept, so AT LEAST a year away minimum?



Beginning to think it's impossible to decide who is dumber. VW or GM.









?? World premiere! #IAA23

ID. GTI Showcar, the @Volkswagen GTI for the electric era!



? 1976 #GTI as idol for agility, performance & interieur

? electronic front differential & progressive steering

? cruising Europe 2026/27



Expect next level design, digital & tech features! pic.twitter.com/pzrecP8mOO — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) September 3, 2023