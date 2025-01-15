ICE 2027 Porsche Cayenne Prototype Already Caught Testing

Porsche is presently working on a second refresh of the best-selling Cayenne, which moved 102,889 units worldwide in 2024. The German-plated Cayenne Coupe snapped by the carparazzi shows few changes from the 2024 model, beginning with revised air intakes for the front bumper.

The 911-esque intakes are joined by horizontal shutters that open and close automatically, depending on the cooling requirements of the combustion engine. Pictured on double-spoke alloys mounted with Pirelli rubber, the Porker also shows a more rectangular front grille.

As for the round fog lights on the sides of the air intakes, they're not intended for series production. Although the Zuffenhausen-based automaker covered the hood badge, a glance over the rear end reveals the Porsche script in uppercase just below the full-width light bar. Even more curious, the wheels are devoid of Porsche caps as well.