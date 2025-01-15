ICE 2027 Porsche Cayenne Prototype Already Caught Testing

Agent009 submitted on 1/15/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:00 AM

Views : 442 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche is presently working on a second refresh of the best-selling Cayenne, which moved 102,889 units worldwide in 2024. The German-plated Cayenne Coupe snapped by the carparazzi shows few changes from the 2024 model, beginning with revised air intakes for the front bumper.
 
The 911-esque intakes are joined by horizontal shutters that open and close automatically, depending on the cooling requirements of the combustion engine. Pictured on double-spoke alloys mounted with Pirelli rubber, the Porker also shows a more rectangular front grille.
 
As for the round fog lights on the sides of the air intakes, they're not intended for series production. Although the Zuffenhausen-based automaker covered the hood badge, a glance over the rear end reveals the Porsche script in uppercase just below the full-width light bar. Even more curious, the wheels are devoid of Porsche caps as well.


Read Article


ICE 2027 Porsche Cayenne Prototype Already Caught Testing

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)