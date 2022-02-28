ICE, ICE, BABY TOO COLD! Will The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Get A HANDLE On The ICE Test?

Agent001 submitted on 2/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:37:45 PM
The door handles on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are flush mounted and depending on where you live in the world, they may automatically present themselves to allow entry. What happens if you get a layer of ice built up on it from freezing rain?
Agent001
