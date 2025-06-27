ICE Powered 2026 Ford Escape Banned From Sale In 6 States

Our friends at Ford Authority have learned that Ford won't sell the forthcoming 2026 model year Escape in certain US states. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the cited publication understands that 2026 models will be produced with the non-California emissions system exclusively.

In other words, the 2026 Ford Escape would not meet emission regulations in the states of California, Vermont, Washington, New York, Massachusetts, and Oregon. Production of the Escape may come to a grinding halt in December 2025 as Ford prepares to retool the Kentucky-based Louisville assembly plant for an electric vehicle.