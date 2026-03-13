ICE Powered 2027 Porsche Cayenne Is Alive And Well And Caught Testing

Originally intended for discontinuation, the internal combustion Porsche Cayenne will soldier on well into the 2030s with familiar V6 and V8 muscle. Our spy photographers have recently captured the second facelift during winter tests, and the stylistic differences are understandably minor.

Pictured in Sweden, the next iterations of the Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid show updated headlights with mostly unchanged four-point DRL signature lighting. A bit lower down, you can see two straight-bar indicators.