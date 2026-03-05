ICE Powered Mustang Sales Sky Rocket 50% In February

The last couple of years haven't been the smoothest for the Ford Mustang when it comes to sales. It had a fairly terrible year in 2024, and 2025 had a rough start. It sure seems like the good times might finally be back for the pony car, though, as February sales continued a huge sales surge that started at the end of last year. Over the course of the month, Ford managed to sell 4,313 traditional Mustangs, bringing the total for the year so far to 7,922. Compared with February last year, Mustang was up by 54.5% for the month, and 52.6% for the year through February. Those gains build on an already solid January in which sales grew by 50.4% over 2025.



