ICE Powered Porsche Macan Mule Sports More Aggressive Looks

Porsche’s replacement for the combustion-engined Macan is beginning to shape up – and it's set to look significantly more aggressive than the related Audi Q5.

As part of its new ‘Sportswagenschmeide 35’ strategy, Porsche confirmed last week that the new SUV will arrive in 2028 and be sold “in parallel” with the Macan Electric.

As previously reported by Autocar, it will be based on the same Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) as the Audi Q5 – hence the test mule having the same outward appearance as that car.