ICE Prevents 350 Stolen Vehicles In Detroit From Being Shipped Out Of The Country

Motor vehicle thefts in Michigan are up 48.4% over the past five years. Meanwhile, most other crime rates in Detroit are falling. So what gives? Authorities say entrepreneurial car thieves may be tapping foreign markets.

Here is how the operation allegedly works. Organized criminal groups steal new vehicles awaiting shipment from manufacturer lots. They also target desirable models parked on city streets. Fox News interviewed retired detective Kyle McPhee, who said these car theft gangs often use juveniles because they face lighter penalties if caught.

“They’ll pay juveniles very little to go out and bring these vehicles back to wherever they’re going to cool them off.”