ICE Raids Affect Up 23 Different Korean Construction Sites In The US

The South Korean government has secured the release of about 300 nationals detained following a raid by US authorities on an electric vehicle battery joint venture between Hyundai Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. in Georgia.

Kang Hoon-sik, Seoul’s presidential chief of staff, told senior ruling party officials on Monday that negotiations with the US government on their release have concluded.

“Our government, business associations and relevant companies worked as one to secure their release,” Kang said.

The official said the Korean workers will return home on a chartered plane under a “voluntary departure” process, avoiding deportation records and future entry bans.