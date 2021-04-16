ID.4 GTX To Spearhead Volkswagen EV Performance Lineup

We got our first unofficial glimpse at the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX approximately a year ago when a prototype was spied testing on public roads. It has been one of the industry’s worst kept secrets that the Wolfsburg-based automaker is preparing a sportier version of the electric crossover. Now, it’s officially official and it turns out GTX will be more than just a single model. Volkswagen says the ID.4 GTX will make its debut on April 28 and will be the first of several performance ID models to come. Think of the GTX suffix as the electric equivalent to the GTI, GTD, and GTE, which the brand uses for its performance gas, hybrid, and diesel models.



Read Article