ID.DUD. VW to Send Workers Home to Rethink Their Life Choices. Is It The EV That’s Less Popular Than Socks with Sandals?

VW is slamming the brakes on ID.4 production in the US starting late October, sending about 160 Chattanooga workers home to ponder their life choices amid "slumping sales." Slumping? More like plummeting faster than a lead balloon in a wind tunnel.



Let's be real: The ID.4 has been trying to pass itself off as the cool kid in the EV playground since it rolled out, but apparently, American buyers aren't buying it—literally. With sales so anemic they'd make a vampire blush, VW's decided to hit pause on the assembly line in Tennessee, because why keep building cars nobody wants? The duration of this embarrassing timeout? "Depends on the market," they say, which is corporate speak for "until people stop laughing at us." Meanwhile, those 160 employees get a forced vacation—hope they stocked up on Netflix, because watching paint dry might be more exciting than owning an ID.4.



But wait, this isn't the first rodeo for the ID.4's comedy of errors. Remember back in September 2024 when VW had to halt production and issue a full stop-sale because of dodgy door handles? Yeah, nothing screams "premium electric vehicle" like doors that might trap you inside or fly off mid-drive. And now, with demand weaker than a decaf latte, the stop-sale drags on potentially until year's end, leaving dealers with lots full of these electric lemons gathering dust. It's like the car is allergic to success.



What went wrong, you ask? Where do we even start? The ID.4 looks like a minivan had a one-night stand with a toaster—bland, boxy, and utterly forgettable in a sea of sleek Teslas and flashy Rivians. Range? Meh, it'll get you to the grocery store and back, but don't plan on any epic road trips without chaining yourself to a charger. Performance? It's got the pep of a golf cart on a low battery. And the interior? Let's just say the "intuitive" infotainment system is about as user-friendly as assembling IKEA furniture blindfolded. No wonder sales are tanking; buyers are probably too busy facepalming to sign the paperwork.



Volkswagen, take a bow—or better yet, a long, hard look in the mirror. The ID.4 was supposed to be your ticket to the EV big leagues, but instead, it's become the punchline of the auto industry. Halting production might save face temporarily, but until you fix the fundamentals (like, I don't know, making a car people actually want), this electric dud will keep shocking us with its sheer mediocrity. Here's hoping those furloughed workers find something better to do—like building literally anything else.



Rumor has it potential buyers would rather walk barefoot.







NEWS: VW will temporarily halt production of the ID.4 EV in the US from the end of October & temporarily send home 160 employees due to slumping sales figures for the electric SUV. How long the production pause will last is likely to depend on the market. https://t.co/eeVGq9rO4p — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 3, 2025



