A 25-year-old Hayward man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to stealing a Porsche from a dealership in Redwood City and then leading authorities on a pursuit around the Bay on Saturday, San Mateo County prosecutors said. Jeremy Morton is charged with robbery, unlawful taking of a vehicle, reckless evading, and assault with a deadly weapon with an officer in the case that started around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the Porsche Redwood City dealership on Haven Avenue.



