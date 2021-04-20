IF AOC/Biden's Green New Deal PASSES With Even HARSHER Carbon Emission Regulations, What Is The Outcome For The USA Economy And Transportation?

President Joe Biden will pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030 as he convenes as a virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders, according to three people with knowledge of the White House plans.



The nonbinding but symbolically important pledge is a key element of the summit, which begins Thursday as world leaders gather online to share strategies to combat climate change.



It came on the day Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced her Green New Deal and her '10-year mobilization to fight the climate crisis'.



They also want the US to lead the world in the fight to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050 by getting off fossil fuels and creating high-paying green energy jobs.



Biden's 50 per cent target would nearly double the nation's previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power and transportation sectors, including significant increases in renewable energy such as wind and solar power and steep cuts in emissions from fossil fuels such as coal and oil.



Tell us your opinion of what is the end result for the USA economy and transportation as we know it?



And are you FOR IT or AGAINST it? And tell us why either way.





