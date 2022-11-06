IF Gasoline NEVER Goes UNDER $4.00 A Gallon EVER Again In The USA, WHICH Vehicles Are On The Chopping Block With MOST Consumers

It's always good to think positive, but it's getting tougher and tougher with Joe at the helm.



People are comparing him to Carter as the worst President ever but in our opinion living at both times, that's an insult to Jimmy Carter.



So we've been trying to blue sky what happens if $4 buck a gallon gas will be the LOWEST it will go back to, in the next 5 years.



And we have to believe at some point, certain vehicles although ADMIRED will be on the chopping block because either people can't afford to put gas in them OR will choose not to in protest.



So tell us, WHICH are those vehicles that may drop off the list for GOOD going forward?



I'll start with one to get the ball rolling...



Challenger/Mustang









