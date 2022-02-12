IF People Want EVs SO BAD, WHY Are Sales Of Excellent Examples Like The Hyundai Ioniq 5 STEADILY DECLINING, Even Though Availability Is No Longer An Issue?

In November, Hyundai Motor America sold 63,305 vehicles, which is not only a 43% increase year-over-year, but also the best ever November.



Unfortunately, the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales do not have such a reason to celebrate, as its sales continue to decrease almost every month since June. Last month, 1,191 units were delivered (about 1.9% of the total volume), which is the lowest level since the market launch.



Even with gas prices hovering at the highest prices in HISTORY and media BOMBARDING us with stories that people LOVE AND WANT EVs, the sales numbers STILL don't come close to the hype.



WHY do you think this is happening?













