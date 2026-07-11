IF TESLA Can't Make People Want An EV Pickup Then That Is PROOF There Was NEVER Any REAL MARKET For Them.

Tesla planned the Cybertruck line for roughly 250,000 units a year. Real-world demand has landed far lower—around 20,000–40,000 in peak years and an annualized pace closer to 30,000 more recently, according to industry estimates. Elon Musk has said production will wind down at Giga Texas around mid-2027 to free space for the Cybercab. Other electric pickups (F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, Silverado EV) have also remained niche compared with the millions of gas and diesel trucks sold annually. When the company with the strongest brand, charging network, and vertical integration in the EV space cannot move volume, the underlying constraints apply industry-wide.



The core issue is how people actually use pickups. A large share of buyers tow boats, campers, equipment trailers, or work gear, often on longer trips. Independent tests consistently show EV trucks lose 40–60% or more of their range under heavy towing loads. Real-world figures of 90–160 miles between charges are common with substantial trailers, versus 400–600+ miles per tank in a comparable gas or diesel truck. A five-minute fuel stop becomes a multi-hour charging session (or a search for rare high-power chargers that can handle the load). Battery weight further cuts payload capacity. Buyers who need the truck to work as a truck—rather than a lifestyle or local-use vehicle—still choose gasoline or diesel for the combination of range, refueling speed, cost, and proven capability in heat, cold, and remote areas.



Current lithium-ion packs deliver roughly 170–230 Wh/kg at the pack level and still cost enough that a large truck battery adds thousands of dollars and hundreds of pounds. That physics-and-economics gap is why EV pickups have not displaced traditional ones for the majority of truck buyers.



The picture changes only when the technology moves decisively. Once energy density rises enough that a battery delivering 1,000-mile unladen range (and competitive towing range) is far smaller and lighter, and pack costs fall by an order of magnitude or more, the compromises shrink. At that point—whether through solid-state cells, denser chemistries, or other advances—an electric truck can match the practical utility of a gas truck while adding lower operating costs, quieter operation, and instant torque. Buyers who currently reject EVs for towing and range reasons will then have a genuine alternative.



Design choices and pricing played a role in the Cybertruck’s trajectory, but the fundamental barrier is the battery. Today’s technology cannot yet deliver the towing range, refueling convenience, and cost profile that most pickup buyers require. When it can, the market will shift. Until then, gas and diesel trucks will continue to dominate the segment for good, practical reasons.









