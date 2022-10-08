IF, There Was A Ford Lightning Plug-In With 50-100 Mile Range Right Alongside The Lightning EV At YOUR Dealer WHICH Would YOU Choose?

Agent001 submitted on 8/10/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:07:23 PM

Views : 496 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Everyone knows about the Ford Lightning EV and from the looks of it and seeing the customer comments it seems for a first of its kind, they did a nice job.

I'm a big truck guy and if you've followed us for years you know that I'm a big Jeep, pickup and SUV fan. As well as a Porsche 911 lover.

And you know I have a reservation for the Tesla CyberTruck.

So I was very interested in the Lightning and I'm happy for my friends at Ford on a successful launch.

But for ME, $80-100k for an EV with LESS than 400 miles on a charge diminishes the chance significantly that I will be a buyer of the first-gen product.

I'd rather buy the Hybrid eco-boost and save $30k.

But the IDEAL product to me that I would RUSH to the dealer to BUY would be an F-150 Plug-in Hybrid that had a 50-100 mile range. That would be the BEST of all world's and based on my situation, I'd probably be able to go a few months without EVER adding gas.

So the question tonight is IF there was a plug-in hybrid F-150 in the dealership sitting next to that Lightning, WHICH would YOU buy and why?





IF, There Was A Ford Lightning Plug-In With 50-100 Mile Range Right Alongside The Lightning EV At YOUR Dealer WHICH Would YOU Choose?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)