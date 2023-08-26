IF They COULD, They WOULD! The Chinese Are Even Trying To CLONE TRUMP And Capitalize On His Name?

The TRUMPCHI! Do these people have NO shame?! LOL!







Chengdu Auto Show: Trumpchi ES9 PHEV.



Trumpchi is a Chinese car brand under GAC. The ES9 is their new flagship SUV. It will be positioned above the existing Trumpchi GS8.



The Trumpchi ES9 is based on GAC's new GPMA platform. It is the first Trumpchi car with an all-new design… pic.twitter.com/bYYM3LnM6A — Tycho de Feijter (@TychodeFeijter) August 25, 2023



