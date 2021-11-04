IF YOU Were A Ford Dealer Would YOU Build A Separate BRONCO SHOWROOM? Or Will It End Up Being A MINI Fiasco Down The Road?

Auto News is reporting that a new voluntary program will encourage Ford dealers to create stand-alone Bronco stores that have room for at least three vehicles inside, a display wall for accessories, and a fire pit.



Around 100 U.S. Ford dealers will be building separate Bronco stores, basically creating a third brand for the automaker, alongside Ford and Lincoln. While the publication said this idea came from the dealers themselves, who worked with Ford to come up with ideas for what these stores might look like, Ford has been pushing its dealers to spend money promoting the Bronco brand.



