IF YOU Were A GAMBLER, Would You Say Black Friday Year End Incentives Will Be BETTER Or WORSE Than Last Year?

Since the pandemic hit, well, we don't have to tell you. The car business went just as insane as people did.



Dealer premiums, shortages, disdain for the whole process, you name it occured.



But even so Black Friday 2021 had some ok specials, EVEN on hard to find stuff.



I should know because I got my junior '00's a couple vehicles and got DEALS on both of these popular units.



1. Black Friday weekend 2021 I scored a 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid SE AWD for MSRP, no dealer add-ons, MINUS a $3k rebate and 0% financing for 60 months.



2. 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid for MSRP, with NO dealer add on pack and 0% for 60 months.



Not the BEST deals I've ever cut but compared to what was going on those were the best I'd seen.



So this year, inventory has opened up a LITTLE and sales aren't at the fever pitch they were at.



I'm currently in the market for an F-150 and the current deal is 1.9% financing for 60 months, NO rebate. Should I take a 1.9% deal or WAIT for potential rebates and better rate?



So if you were a gambler, would you bet 0% makes a comeback or decent rebates? And what brands/models do you think will offer them?



Discuss...





