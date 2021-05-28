IF You Could Have ONE Vehicle UNDER $75k USD MRSP To Use For FREE This Memorial Day Weekend, WHICH Would YOU Pick?

US Memorial Day Weekend, the ICONIC start to the summer.



And what do many people do? Load up the vehicle and hit the road the enjoy the weather and a fun weekend to let go and enjoy the summer kickoff.



Just like 001 did. He's in his hometown of Buffalo today enjoy a balmy 39 degree day with heavy rain and sleet! NOT KIDDING!



The 2021 Telluride doesn't lie!







And 001 says it's tough the beat the hot Kia as a cross country road trip vehicle.



So what we want to know is if you were offered ANY vehicle to have for the Memorial Day Weekend (no, you can't keep it) with a USD MSRP of 75k or LESS, WHICH would you choose?



And on a more serious note, Auto Spies honors all the fallen who gave their lives for this beautiful country. We show you all honor. Thank you for your sacrifices.









