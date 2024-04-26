IIHS Begins Penalizing Small SUVs For Poor Emergency Braking Performance

The last time the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) created a vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention test, automatic emergency braking technology was still pretty new. While IIHS' real-world data proved that such technologies were preventing crashes at higher speeds, the test still didn't rate cars' specific technologies. Now, the IIHS has a new test for automatic emergency braking, and it turns out that most small SUVs suck at it.

The SUVs that participated in the test were the Subaru Forester, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape, Mazda CX-5, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Mitsubishi Outlander, Chevy Equinox, and the Volkswagen Taos. Of those ten SUVs only one (!) received the IIHS' "Good" rating—the Subaru Forester. After that, only two were rated as "Acceptable," the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The Ford, Hyundai, and Jeep were rated "Marginal," while the rest were sent home with "Poor" ratings and their heads hanging low.



